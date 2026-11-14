Bellevue’s tech scene is buzzing right now—big names are hiring for senior data, security, and infrastructure roles with strong pay and benefits. If you’re mid-to-senior level in IT or data, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Visa

Visa Location: Bellevue, WA (hybrid, ~3 days in office)

(hybrid, ~3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,100 – $226,000/year + bonus & equity (US)

Lead high-impact machine learning work on Visa’s dispute and recovery products, using huge transaction datasets to improve automation and customer outcomes. You’ll own end-to-end ML projects, work with GenAI/LLMs, influence product strategy, and mentor other data scientists.

Employer: TerraPower

Location: Bellevue, WA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $157,247 – $209,663/year + bonus

Run and grow the security team at a high-profile nuclear technology company. You’ll manage analysts and engineers, own day-to-day security operations, work with MDR vendors, and shape policies around NIST/ISO frameworks, with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Snowflake

Location: Bellevue, WA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $236,000 – $339,200 base + bonus & equity

Senior role building large-scale distributed storage systems for Snowflake’s data platform. You’ll lead architecture and delivery for storage features, work across teams, and drive how data is stored and accessed for AI and analytics workloads.

Employer: Unity Technologies

Location: Bellevue, WA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Zone A): $210,300 – $273,400 base (other zones slightly lower)

Own the offline data and ML infrastructure that powers analytics and AI at Unity. You’ll design big data pipelines (Flink/Spark/Ray), integrate with orchestration tools, and optimize large-scale training datasets for performance and cost.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.