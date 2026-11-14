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Bellevue
🏥 Bellevue healthcare jobs with multiple openings, up to $79/hr
12 days ago
Bellevue’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Most of these roles are weekday, day-shift jobs with solid pay and benefits.
Central Service Technician II – Sterile Processing (Day Shift)
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Bellevue, WA – Bellevue Medical Center
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, ~8:00am–4:30pm)
- Salary: Competitive wages plus stackable premiums: $2/hr Bellevue location, $2/hr Acute Care, $1/hr CST certification
- Highlights: Hands-on role reprocessing surgical instruments and equipment. Great fit if you have 1+ year sterile processing/OR reprocessing experience and want steady weekday hours in a union role with clear safety and quality standards.
Ultrasound Tech – Women’s Health (1.0 FTE / Days)
- Employer: Overlake Medical Center and Clinics
- Location: Bellevue, WA – 1231 116th Ave NE, Medical Pavilion
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Day shift (Mon–Fri)
- Salary: $52.87 – $79.31 per hour
- Highlights: Outpatient women’s health role doing screening and diagnostic ultrasounds, no weekends or holidays. Requires AA degree, RDMS, CPR, and 1+ year ultrasound experience (OBGYN strongly preferred). Strong benefits, tuition help, and free parking/ORCA pass.
Medical Assistant Certified / LPN – OB/GYN Clinic
- Employer: Overlake Medical Center and Clinics
- Location: Bellevue, WA – 1231 116th Ave NE, Medical Pavilion
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Day shift (Mon–Fri, ~8:30am–5:00pm)
- Salary: $28.86 – $39.93 per hour
- Highlights: Clinic role in OB/GYN with no weekends or holidays. Mix of rooming, vitals, care coordination, prior auths, and EMR work. Open to MA-C or LPN with WA license and CPR; sign-on bonus for eligible new hires plus strong benefits and retirement match.
Senior Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) – Orthopedics
- Employer: OPA Ortho Orthopedic Physician Associates
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $28 – $31 per hour
- Highlights: Lead-level CMA role in a busy ortho clinic. You’ll guide other MAs, assist with injections, casting/splinting, and wound care, and help keep patient flow smooth. Needs CMA certification, 2+ years clinical MA experience (orthopedics and lead experience preferred). Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) + match.
Admissions Nurse (LPN or RN) – PM Shift
- Employer: Bellevue Post Acute
- Location: 2424 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98007
- Type: Full-time, PM shift
- Salary: $45 – $60 per hour, based on license and experience
- Highlights: Focused admissions role in a post-acute/rehab setting—no full med pass. You’ll handle full assessments, order reconciliation in PointClickCare, early care plans, and coordination with MD, pharmacy, and dietary. Requires WA LPN or RN, BLS/CPR, and experience in SNF/post-acute/rehab or acute care.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Bellevue healthcare employers are growing and often have similar roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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