Bellevue’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Most of these roles are weekday, day-shift jobs with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Bellevue, WA – Bellevue Medical Center

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, ~8:00am–4:30pm)

Salary: Competitive wages plus stackable premiums: $2/hr Bellevue location , $2/hr Acute Care , $1/hr CST certification

Competitive wages stackable premiums: , , Highlights: Hands-on role reprocessing surgical instruments and equipment. Great fit if you have 1+ year sterile processing/OR reprocessing experience and want steady weekday hours in a union role with clear safety and quality standards.

Employer: Overlake Medical Center and Clinics

Location: Bellevue, WA – 1231 116th Ave NE, Medical Pavilion

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Day shift (Mon–Fri)

Salary: $52.87 – $79.31 per hour

Highlights: Outpatient women’s health role doing screening and diagnostic ultrasounds, no weekends or holidays. Requires AA degree, RDMS, CPR, and 1+ year ultrasound experience (OBGYN strongly preferred). Strong benefits, tuition help, and free parking/ORCA pass.

Employer: Overlake Medical Center and Clinics

Location: Bellevue, WA – 1231 116th Ave NE, Medical Pavilion

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Day shift (Mon–Fri, ~8:30am–5:00pm)

Salary: $28.86 – $39.93 per hour

Highlights: Clinic role in OB/GYN with no weekends or holidays. Mix of rooming, vitals, care coordination, prior auths, and EMR work. Open to MA-C or LPN with WA license and CPR; sign-on bonus for eligible new hires plus strong benefits and retirement match.

Employer: OPA Ortho Orthopedic Physician Associates

Location: Bellevue, WA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $28 – $31 per hour

Highlights: Lead-level CMA role in a busy ortho clinic. You’ll guide other MAs, assist with injections, casting/splinting, and wound care, and help keep patient flow smooth. Needs CMA certification, 2+ years clinical MA experience (orthopedics and lead experience preferred). Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) + match.

Employer: Bellevue Post Acute

Location: 2424 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98007

Type: Full-time, PM shift

Salary: $45 – $60 per hour , based on license and experience

, based on license and experience Highlights: Focused admissions role in a post-acute/rehab setting—no full med pass. You’ll handle full assessments, order reconciliation in PointClickCare, early care plans, and coordination with MD, pharmacy, and dietary. Requires WA LPN or RN, BLS/CPR, and experience in SNF/post-acute/rehab or acute care.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Bellevue healthcare employers are growing and often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.