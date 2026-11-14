Bellevue has a steady stream of office and front-desk roles right now, especially in healthcare and corporate support. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: SPS Global

SPS Global Location: Bellevue, WA

Type: Not listed (appears full-time, on-site)

Not listed (appears full-time, on-site) Salary: Not listed

This role keeps a busy office running: mailroom, conference rooms, supplies, events, and backup reception. Good fit if you like variety, staying active, and want strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match in a large global company.

Employer: Proliance Surgeons

Location: Bellevue, WA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: $21–$24/hour (DOE)

Front-desk role in a medical office: greeting patients, booking visits, handling phones, and insurance checks. Comes with health coverage, PTO, 401(k) with match and profit share, and steady daytime hours.

Employer: SPS Global

SPS Global Location: Bellevue, WA

Type: Not listed (on-site)

Not listed (on-site) Salary: Not listed

Great if you’re detail-focused and like working with documents. You’ll scan, index, and organize physical and electronic records, plus help with mail and basic office services, with access to career growth, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Art of Pediatric Dentistry

Location: Bellevue, WA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:30am–5:00pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: $20–$30/hour, based on experience

Front desk in a pediatric dental office: scheduling, greeting families, insurance and billing, and keeping records updated. Good match if you enjoy kids, want a friendly small-practice feel, and like a clear weekday schedule.

Employer: SPS Global

SPS Global Location: Bellevue, WA + local client sites

Type: On-call / supplemental , travel within ~25-mile radius

, travel within ~25-mile radius Salary: Not listed

Flexible, on-call role covering mail, shipping, print, front desk, and general admin at different client offices. Nice option if you want extra income, variety, and fast skill-building without being tied to one desk.

Employer: SPS Global

SPS Global Location: Bellevue, WA

Type: Not listed (on-site)

Not listed (on-site) Salary: Not listed

Lead-level version of the records role: you still handle scanning and filing, but also guide Records Associates, help train new staff, and coordinate daily workflow. Good step up if you have 2–3 years of records/admin experience and want light leadership.

Employer: Securitas

Location: Bellevue, WA

Type: Full-time , days & some weekends as needed

, days & some weekends as needed Salary: $82,555.20/year

You’ll manage complex schedules for Security Officers, handle timekeeping and payroll data, and work closely with managers and clients. This comes with full benefits, weekly pay, PTO, sick time, floating holidays, and 401(k)—ideal if you’re strong with Excel and like coordinating people.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.