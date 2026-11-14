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Bellevue
📋 Bellevue Admin & Clerical Roundup: Multiple Roles From $20–$82K
12 days ago
Bellevue has a steady stream of office and front-desk roles right now, especially in healthcare and corporate support. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Facility Services Associate
- Employer: SPS Global
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Type: Not listed (appears full-time, on-site)
- Salary: Not listed
This role keeps a busy office running: mailroom, conference rooms, supplies, events, and backup reception. Good fit if you like variety, staying active, and want strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match in a large global company.
Patient Services Rep
- Employer: Proliance Surgeons
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm
- Salary: $21–$24/hour (DOE)
Front-desk role in a medical office: greeting patients, booking visits, handling phones, and insurance checks. Comes with health coverage, PTO, 401(k) with match and profit share, and steady daytime hours.
Records Associate
- Employer: SPS Global
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Type: Not listed (on-site)
- Salary: Not listed
Great if you’re detail-focused and like working with documents. You’ll scan, index, and organize physical and electronic records, plus help with mail and basic office services, with access to career growth, PTO, and full benefits.
Dental Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: Art of Pediatric Dentistry
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30am–5:00pm
- Salary: $20–$30/hour, based on experience
Front desk in a pediatric dental office: scheduling, greeting families, insurance and billing, and keeping records updated. Good match if you enjoy kids, want a friendly small-practice feel, and like a clear weekday schedule.
Office Services Specialist (On Call)
- Employer: SPS Global
- Location: Bellevue, WA + local client sites
- Type: On-call / supplemental, travel within ~25-mile radius
- Salary: Not listed
Flexible, on-call role covering mail, shipping, print, front desk, and general admin at different client offices. Nice option if you want extra income, variety, and fast skill-building without being tied to one desk.
Lead Records Associate
- Employer: SPS Global
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Type: Not listed (on-site)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead-level version of the records role: you still handle scanning and filing, but also guide Records Associates, help train new staff, and coordinate daily workflow. Good step up if you have 2–3 years of records/admin experience and want light leadership.
Administrative Scheduling Manager – Full Time
- Employer: Securitas
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Type: Full-time, days & some weekends as needed
- Salary: $82,555.20/year
You’ll manage complex schedules for Security Officers, handle timekeeping and payroll data, and work closely with managers and clients. This comes with full benefits, weekly pay, PTO, sick time, floating holidays, and 401(k)—ideal if you’re strong with Excel and like coordinating people.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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