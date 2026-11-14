Bellevue is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several local roles where you can get your steps in and see your impact every day.

Employer: SPS Global

SPS Global Location: Bellevue, WA

Type: Part-time , typically Mon–Fri, 5pm–9pm

, typically Salary: Not listed

Evening role handling office upkeep, mailroom work, stocking pantries, setting up conference rooms, and helping at reception when needed. Good fit if you like variety, staying active, and want strong benefits and growth options while working shorter shifts.

Employer: SPS Global

SPS Global Location: Bellevue, WA (local travel between client sites)

(local travel between client sites) Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Lead a team that runs building operations, mailroom, reception, and general office services. This is a hands-on supervisor role with some driving between sites, ideal if you have facilities or office services experience and want to step into leadership.

Employer: Transforming Age – Evergreen Court

Location: Bellevue, WA (900 124th Ave NE)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$22.00/hour DOE

Keep resident apartments and shared spaces clean and welcoming in a senior living community, with some laundry help as needed. Comes with benefits, PTO, and a steady schedule—great if you enjoy helping seniors and like detailed cleaning work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.