Bellevue has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Seattle Humane and hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Almond is a handsome orange medium-haired boy with a soft coat and a calm, grown-up charm. If you’ve been wanting a classic orange kitty, he could be the one.

👉 Meet Almond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red

Orange or Red Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Sweet Potato Pie is a younger orange boy with a fun name and bright coloring. He’s a great choice if you’re looking for a younger cat to grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Sweet Potato Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or Ivory

Cream or Ivory Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Pecan is a cream-colored adult cat with a soft, light coat. If you like gentle, neutral-colored kitties, Pecan might be a lovely match.

👉 Meet Pecan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red

Orange or Red Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Peanut is another charming orange shorthair boy. With his bright color and adult age, he’s a nice option if you want a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage.

👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Flurry is a tiny black-and-white tuxedo kitten, full of that classic kitten charm and cuteness. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, she could be perfect.

👉 Meet Flurry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Bellevue, WA or nearby, consider visiting Seattle Humane or calling (425) 641-0080 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.