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🐱 Sweet Bellevue Cats Ready for Adoption at Seattle Humane
Bellevue has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Seattle Humane and hoping to meet their new families soon.
Almond
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Almond is a handsome orange medium-haired boy with a soft coat and a calm, grown-up charm. If you’ve been wanting a classic orange kitty, he could be the one.
👉 Meet Almond and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweet Potato Pie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Sweet Potato Pie is a younger orange boy with a fun name and bright coloring. He’s a great choice if you’re looking for a younger cat to grow up with your family.
👉 Meet Sweet Potato Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pecan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or Ivory
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Pecan is a cream-colored adult cat with a soft, light coat. If you like gentle, neutral-colored kitties, Pecan might be a lovely match.
👉 Meet Pecan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peanut
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Peanut is another charming orange shorthair boy. With his bright color and adult age, he’s a nice option if you want a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage.
👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flurry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Flurry is a tiny black-and-white tuxedo kitten, full of that classic kitten charm and cuteness. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, she could be perfect.
👉 Meet Flurry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Bellevue, WA or nearby, consider visiting Seattle Humane or calling (425) 641-0080 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.