Looking for a playful new best friend? These chocolate-colored Labrador Retriever mix puppies in Bellevue, WA are hoping to find loving homes through Seattle Humane.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Seattle Humane

Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Contact: (425) 641-0080

Snickers is a chocolate Lab mix pup looking for a family to grow up with. As a young puppy, he’ll need patient training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Snickers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Seattle Humane

Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Contact: (425) 641-0080

Hershey is another adorable chocolate Lab mix boy. He’s ready to learn all the basics and bond closely with his new people.

👉 Meet Hershey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Seattle Humane

Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Contact: (425) 641-0080

Reese is a sweet chocolate Lab mix girl who will thrive with gentle guidance, socialization, and plenty of play.

👉 Meet Reese and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Seattle Humane

Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Contact: (425) 641-0080

Milky Way is a chocolate Lab mix puppy looking for a home that can keep up with puppy energy and training.

👉 Meet Milky Way and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Seattle Humane

Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Contact: (425) 641-0080

Lindt is a young chocolate Lab mix girl who will need consistent training, structure, and affection as she grows.

👉 Meet Lindt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Seattle Humane

Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Contact: (425) 641-0080

Godiva is another chocolate Lab mix pup hoping for a forever family who will guide her through puppyhood.

👉 Meet Godiva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these puppies, please contact Seattle Humane at (425) 641-0080 or click the links above to start an adoption application. Sharing this post can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.