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🐶 Sweet Bellevue Lab Puppies Ready to Be Adopted Near You
Looking for a playful new best friend? These chocolate-colored Labrador Retriever mix puppies in Bellevue, WA are hoping to find loving homes through Seattle Humane.
Snickers
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Contact: (425) 641-0080
Snickers is a chocolate Lab mix pup looking for a family to grow up with. As a young puppy, he’ll need patient training, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Snickers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hershey
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Contact: (425) 641-0080
Hershey is another adorable chocolate Lab mix boy. He’s ready to learn all the basics and bond closely with his new people.
👉 Meet Hershey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reese
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Contact: (425) 641-0080
Reese is a sweet chocolate Lab mix girl who will thrive with gentle guidance, socialization, and plenty of play.
👉 Meet Reese and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milky Way
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Contact: (425) 641-0080
Milky Way is a chocolate Lab mix puppy looking for a home that can keep up with puppy energy and training.
👉 Meet Milky Way and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lindt
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Contact: (425) 641-0080
Lindt is a young chocolate Lab mix girl who will need consistent training, structure, and affection as she grows.
👉 Meet Lindt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Godiva
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Contact: (425) 641-0080
Godiva is another chocolate Lab mix pup hoping for a forever family who will guide her through puppyhood.
👉 Meet Godiva and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these puppies, please contact Seattle Humane at (425) 641-0080 or click the links above to start an adoption application. Sharing this post can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.