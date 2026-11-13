Bellevue’s finance scene is busy right now, with big names hiring for senior money and tax roles. If you’ve got deep experience in accounting, tax, or corporate finance, this is a strong moment to look around.

Employer: Veracity Ventures Inc.

Veracity Ventures Inc. Location: Bellevue, WA (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Level: Director (10+ years experience)

Lead complex partnership tax compliance and consulting work, review advanced partnership and JV returns, and advise on Subchapter K, IRC 704(b), and complex structures. You’ll manage multiple client engagements, mentor tax staff, and help grow the practice, ideally coming from a Top 10 CPA firm with a CPA (or possibly JD – confirm with employer).

Employer: Savers/Value Village

Location: Bellevue, WA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $192,497 – $288,746/year + bonus

Report to the CFO and lead both investor relations and treasury for a large, international thrift retailer. You’ll own earnings communications, investor messaging, and capital structure strategy, manage a small IR/treasury team, travel about 20% (including international), and tap into strong benefits like 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and team discounts up to 50%.

Employer: PACCAR (Fortune 500)

Location: Bellevue, WA 98004

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,400 – $141,800/year

Join the Corporate Accounting team driving the annual budget, monthly forecasts, and variance analysis for a global truck and technology leader. This role partners with department heads, supports 10-Q/10-K filings, and offers strong benefits: 401(k) with up to 5% match, fully funded pension, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, and full medical/dental/vision.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Bellevue employers tend to post related roles in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.