Bellevue has a steady stream of safety and security roles right now, from retail protection to city parking. If you like helping keep people and places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Nebraska – Supreme Court, Judicial Branch

State of Nebraska – Location: Bellevue, NE (District #2 Adult/RC, 1410 Wall St Suite 200)

(District #2 Adult/RC, 1410 Wall St Suite 200) Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $38,878.81/year (2.5% raise after probation if hired at base rate)

(2.5% raise after probation if hired at base rate) Apply by: 11-30-2026 (or until filled)

(or until filled) Why it’s interesting: You’ll support probation officers by coordinating and documenting drug screenings, helping keep the community safe. Role comes with strong state benefits (79% employer-paid health insurance, state-matched retirement, paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave). Female candidates only due to job duties.

Employer: Ace Parking Management

Location: Bellevue, WA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $21.30–$22.50/hour

Schedule: Weekday shifts (two options listed: Mon–Fri 6:00–11:30am or Mon–Fri 10:00am–3:00pm )

Weekday shifts (two options listed: or ) Why it’s interesting: You’ll patrol lots, write violations, and help drivers with directions and parking, all in daytime hours. Includes vacation, sick time, holiday pay for part-time staff, plus discount programs.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Factoria Mall Rack, Bellevue, WA

Type: Not stated (typical store AP role; check posting)

Not stated (typical store AP role; check posting) Salary: $28.30–$29.45/hour

Why it’s interesting: Front-line role protecting people, merchandise, and the store—using cameras, reports, and in-person response to stop theft and handle emergencies. Comes with big-company perks like medical/vision/dental, retirement, paid time off, and employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.