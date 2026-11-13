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Bellevue
📅 Free Latin Dance Social at Bellevue City Hall
8 days ago
📅 Free Latin Dance Social at Bellevue City Hall
Come out for a free Latin dance social at Bellevue City Hall, 450 110th Ave NE.
Hosted by Salsaymotion Dance Academy and Bravo Dance School, the evening includes a beginner-friendly dance lesson followed by social dancing with a live DJ.
All experience levels are welcome – no need to be an expert dancer.
This event is part of the city’s Community Programming Fund and is not hosted by the City of Bellevue.
For more details, visit Salsaymotion Dance Academy’s website.
More Info: Latin Dance Social | City of Bellevue
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