Bellevue College alum leads patient access at Fred Hutch

Bellevue College alumna Megan Brazil has become Director of Patient Access at Fred Hutch, after first finding her interest in healthcare administration at Bellevue College and spending eight years at Seattle Children’s Hospital. She now leads work to improve how patients move through their care, including making appointment scheduling easier and more convenient. Read more about her career path and role here: https://www.bellevuecollege.edu/news/article/bellevue-college-alumna-now-driving-patient-access-at-fred-hutch/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bellevue College