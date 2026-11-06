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📣 Bellevue Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Paths
Bellevue’s sales scene is hot right now, especially in tech and auto. If you like closing deals and building relationships, these roles are worth a look.
Strategic Finance – Strategic Engagements, Deal Lead (NoAM)
- Employer: Snowflake
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Estimated base $84,000–$110,250 + commission; on-target earnings $140,000–$183,750 + equity
Work on complex, high-impact deals at a fast-growing data and AI company. You’ll own full-cycle sales, align Snowflake’s platform to customer needs, and stay close to cutting-edge cloud and AI projects.
Automotive Sales Consultant
- Employer: Fields Auto Group (Jaguar Land Rover)
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Base pay + commission, range $85,000–$150,000
Sell luxury vehicles in a family-owned dealership with strong training and support. Great fit if you’re energetic, love talking with people, and want solid earning potential plus benefits and employee discounts.
New Business Account Executive – Technology Sector
- Employer: AT&T
- Location: Bellevue, WA (also hiring in other West Coast cities)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Base salary $105,400–$169,300 + commission (target total earnings $185,600–$252,800, with higher upside for top performers)
Hunt for new tech-sector customers and sell high-capacity fiber or mobility solutions that power AI infrastructure. Ideal if you have 8+ years of B2B sales, love complex deals, and want big upside plus strong corporate benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters more than waiting for the “perfect” posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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