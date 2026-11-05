⚠️ Bellevue City Hall closed all day on Veterans Day

⚠️ City Hall, other facilities closed on Veterans Day

On Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), Bellevue City Hall at 450 110th Ave. NE and other city facilities will be closed all day.

Fire and Police essential services will still be available, so emergency response is not affected.

If you need city services like permits, payments, or in-person help, plan to visit on a different day.

For accessibility help (alternate formats, interpreters, or reasonable modifications), contact the city at least 48 hours in advance:

Phone: 425-452-6800 (voice)

Email: servicefirst@bellevuewa.gov

For complaints about modifications, email the City of Bellevue ADA, Title VI, and Equal Opportunity Officer at ADATitleVI@bellevuewa.gov.