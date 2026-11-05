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Bellevue
📅 Join the Lake Hills neighborhood cleanup Nov. 7
3 days ago
📅 Help Clean Up Lake Hills on Nov. 7
Join the City of Bellevue’s Keep Bellevue Beautiful program for a neighborhood cleanup in Lake Hills.
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 7
- Time: 9–11 a.m.
- Location: Sammamish High School, 100 140th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98005
- Parking: Park closest to the intersection of 140th Ave SE and Main Street
All experience levels are welcome. Cleanup supplies, coffee, and water will be provided. You can stay the full two hours or drop in for as long as you’re able.
Registration is encouraged but not required. Sign up at CleanLakeHills.EventBrite.com.
This event is part of the city’s “26 in ’26” effort to complete 26 Signature Street cleanups in 2026, supporting cleaner, more welcoming neighborhoods.
More Info: Keep Bellevue Beautiful - Lake Hills Cleanup | Cit...
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