📅 Bellevue school families recently gathered at AHN Suburban for Northgate’s first Parents As Allies Cultural Spotlight, which focused on Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights.

Families learned about Diwali’s meaning — the victory of light over darkness and good over evil — through henna painting, candle holder crafts, music, traditional dress, and refreshments. Volunteer Satyam Thakur shared the holiday’s history and cultural and religious roots, while fourth-grade teacher Kristine Spitznagel helped lead activities.

Parents As Allies is a family–school partnership that aims to build trust and engagement between families and school leaders. At Bellevue Elementary, the focus is celebrating the school’s cultural diversity.

This Diwali event was the first in a planned series of Cultural Spotlights. The next one will coincide with Lunar New Year, and organizers hope more families will share their own traditions.

If you’d like to help with a future Cultural Spotlight, reach out to Bellevue Principal Dr. Qualisha Zyhier.