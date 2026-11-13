For the past three weeks, the Bellevue Fire Department and the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office have taught the Sound-Off fire safety program to second-grade students at Bellevue Elementary School. The program covers how smoke alarms work and where to place them, what different alarm sounds mean, how to spot and fix common fire dangers, and how to make and practice a home escape plan, while also tying in health, math, and language arts lessons. Families filled out a smoke alarm questionnaire, and some students’ households will receive free smoke alarms and installation from the State once equipment is ordered and available.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bellevue, Ohio Fire Department