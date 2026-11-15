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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bellevue — Beds, Fridge & More
Bellevue neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kids’ furniture to tools and a working fridge. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
Peg Perego High Chair (Pending Pickup)
Item: Peg Perego high chair
Details: High chair with a removable tray and wheels so you can move it around easily.
Condition: Not fully described, but appears to be in used condition. Marked as pending pickup, so it may already be claimed.
Location: Bella West, Bellevue, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Maytag Refrigerator – Pickup Today
Item: Maytag refrigerator (fridge + freezer)
Details:
- Fridge and freezer both work
- Water/ice dispenser is broken
- There is a leak in the freezer somewhere
This could be useful as a garage fridge or for parts if you’re handy with repairs.
Timing: Listed as “pickup today” – likely needs to go quickly.
Location: Willow Springs, Bellevue, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Gas Line Connection Kit & Kitchen Sink Drain
Items:
- Gas line connection kit (bought for a new stove but not needed)
- Kitchen sink drain with catch basket to help keep food chunks out of your drain pipes
Pickup details:
- Both items will be on the yellow rocker on the front porch
- Address: 908 Bellevue Blvd North, Bellevue, NE (Whispering Timbers)
- Poster will remove pictures as items are taken
- They note they will not answer “still got them?” messages – just stop by and check the rocker.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Trendwood Cheyenne Twin Bed + Matching Toy Chest
Items:
- Trendwood Cheyenne twin bed frame (solid wood)
- Matching toy chest
- Double‑drawer under‑bed dresser unit
Finish: Golden oak
Condition:
- Used by a child
- Normal wear like doodles, stickers, and small marks
- Described as fully functional and sturdy
Other details:
- Bed is currently disassembled
- All hardware included
- Pickup only – you must haul away, no delivery offered
Location: Oakhurst, Bellevue, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Bellevue tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and make pickup plans as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.