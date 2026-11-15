Bellevue neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kids’ furniture to tools and a working fridge. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Peg Perego high chair

Details: High chair with a removable tray and wheels so you can move it around easily.

Condition: Not fully described, but appears to be in used condition. Marked as pending pickup, so it may already be claimed.

Location: Bella West, Bellevue, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Maytag refrigerator (fridge + freezer)

Details:

Fridge and freezer both work

Water/ice dispenser is broken

There is a leak in the freezer somewhere

This could be useful as a garage fridge or for parts if you’re handy with repairs.

Timing: Listed as “pickup today” – likely needs to go quickly.

Location: Willow Springs, Bellevue, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

Gas line connection kit (bought for a new stove but not needed)

(bought for a new stove but not needed) Kitchen sink drain with catch basket to help keep food chunks out of your drain pipes

Pickup details:

Both items will be on the yellow rocker on the front porch

Address: 908 Bellevue Blvd North, Bellevue, NE (Whispering Timbers)

Poster will remove pictures as items are taken

They note they will not answer “still got them?” messages – just stop by and check the rocker.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

Trendwood Cheyenne twin bed frame (solid wood)

(solid wood) Matching toy chest

Double‑drawer under‑bed dresser unit

Finish: Golden oak

Condition:

Used by a child

Normal wear like doodles, stickers, and small marks

like doodles, stickers, and small marks Described as fully functional and sturdy

Other details:

Bed is currently disassembled

All hardware included

Pickup only – you must haul away, no delivery offered

Location: Oakhurst, Bellevue, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Bellevue tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and make pickup plans as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.