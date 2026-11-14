Bellevue neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from moving supplies to fresh garden produce. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: Assorted moving boxes

Condition: Various sizes of United moving boxes, including fragile and mirror-pak types

Location: Pilgrim's Landing, Bellevue, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

If you’re getting ready to move or need to pack up storage, these boxes can save you a lot of money. The mix includes special boxes for fragile items and mirrors, plus other sizes.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free moving boxes

Condition: Different sized moving boxes

Location: Pilgrim's Landing, Bellevue, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

Another neighbor in Pilgrim’s Landing is also giving away a batch of moving boxes in different sizes. Great for packing up a home, dorm, or garage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fresh squash

Condition: Fresh from the garden; variety of squash

Use: Good for decoration or cooking

Location: Clearwater Falls, Papillion, NE (near Bellevue, Fox Ridge area)

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you like to cook with fresh veggies or want some natural fall-style decor for your porch or table.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Bellevue and nearby Papillion tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.