undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bellevue and Nearby Today
Bellevue neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from moving supplies to fresh garden produce. Here’s what’s available right now.
Assorted Moving Boxes – United Brand, Various Types
Item: Assorted moving boxes
Condition: Various sizes of United moving boxes, including fragile and mirror-pak types
Location: Pilgrim's Landing, Bellevue, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
If you’re getting ready to move or need to pack up storage, these boxes can save you a lot of money. The mix includes special boxes for fragile items and mirrors, plus other sizes.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Moving Boxes – Mixed Sizes
Item: Free moving boxes
Condition: Different sized moving boxes
Location: Pilgrim's Landing, Bellevue, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
Another neighbor in Pilgrim’s Landing is also giving away a batch of moving boxes in different sizes. Great for packing up a home, dorm, or garage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Fresh Squash for Free – Fox Ridge/Bellevue Area
Item: Fresh squash
Condition: Fresh from the garden; variety of squash
Use: Good for decoration or cooking
Location: Clearwater Falls, Papillion, NE (near Bellevue, Fox Ridge area)
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you like to cook with fresh veggies or want some natural fall-style decor for your porch or table.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Bellevue and nearby Papillion tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.