Bellevue’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for folks who like hands-on, people-focused work. Here are a few solid options if you want flexible hours and meaningful patient care.

Employer: Hillcrest Health & Living / Innovate Physical Therapy

Hillcrest Health & Living / Location: Bellevue, NE

Type: Part-time (with full-time option)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, flexible between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Outpatient role helping patients recover from injury or surgery, manage pain, and get back to daily life. Great fit if you enjoy one-on-one care, seeing progress over time, and want weekday hours with some control over your schedule.

Alternate listing with similar details: Indeed posting

Employer: Telecare Corporation

Location: Bellevue, NE – The Recovery Center at Sarpy

Type: On-call, part-time

Pay: $15.54 – $18.73/hour (based on location and experience)

Support adults (19+) with serious mental illness in a 16-bed recovery setting. Good for someone with a human services or lived-experience background who wants flexible, as-needed shifts and strong benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Telecare Corporation

Location: Bellevue, NE – The Recovery Center at Sarpy

Type: On-call, part-time

Pay: $23.64 – $29.22/hour (based on location and experience)

LPN role focused on safe medication administration and direct care in a mental health setting. Ideal if you’re an LPN who wants flexible, on-call work with differentials for evenings, nights, and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too. Keep your resume handy and apply while the listings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.