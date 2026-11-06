🚌 Bellevue, NE Transportation Jobs With Multiple OTR Openings

Bellevue’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options for both local yard work and long-haul OTR. If you’ve got a CDL—or want steady industrial work—these are worth a look.

Employer: Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Location: Bellevue, NE

Bellevue, NE Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Move trucks and trailers around the yard and keep raw material trailers dumped safely and on time. Good fit if you’re 18+, like hands-on work, and have manufacturing, industrial, or ag experience (tractor experience is a plus).

Employer: Navajo Express

Navajo Express Location: Bellevue, NE (OTR across lower 48)

Bellevue, NE (OTR across lower 48) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$90,000/year, plus bonuses

Run 99% no-touch reefer freight with 2,600–3,000 miles/week and a day of home time for every week out. Great for drivers with 6+ months recent OTR experience who want strong pay, late-model trucks, and options to bring a rider or pet.

Employer: Western Dairy Transport, LLC

Western Dairy Transport, LLC Location: Bellevue, NE (I-80 / I-90 corridors)

Bellevue, NE (I-80 / I-90 corridors) Type: Full-time

Salary: Avg. $1,400–$1,600 per week

Haul food-grade tanker freight with no-touch loads, reliable miles, and flexible home time. Offers weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and late-model Peterbilt/Kenworth equipment; CDL-A required, tanker endorsement preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can match you with a similar lane or schedule.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.