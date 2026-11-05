💻 Bellevue, NE IT Jobs With Multiple TS/SCI Roles & $79K–$198K Pay

Bellevue’s tech scene is tightly tied to defense and STRATCOM, so most roles here are cleared, high-impact, and very stable. If you’ve got SATCOM, NC3, or database chops, this week is stacked with options.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Bellevue, NE (onsite / hybrid / some travel up to 25%)

(onsite / hybrid / some travel up to 25%) Salary: $86,800 – $198,000 (annualized USD)

(annualized USD) Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI required

Work with USSTRATCOM on strategic deterrence and emerging capabilities. Ideal if you’ve served as a communications officer and know MILSTAR/AEHF, VHF/UHF/HF, NC2/NC3 systems.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Bellevue, NE (onsite / hybrid, travel up to 35%)

(onsite / hybrid, travel up to 35%) Salary: $86,800 – $198,000 (annualized USD)

(annualized USD) Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI required

Assess how well different sites can perform their missions, then write up findings on SATCOM, C4I systems, and EMP effects. Great fit if you have 3+ years in strategic SATCOM and are comfortable with test gear like spectrum analyzers and oscilloscopes.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Bellevue, NE (full-time onsite; relocation may be available)

(full-time onsite; relocation may be available) Salary: $79,300 – $147,600 (depending on level)

(depending on level) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active DoD Secret required; TS eligibility preferred

Join the BMAS/DARTS team supporting USSTRATCOM missile planning. Full-stack role using Java/C#, SQL (Oracle), Agile, with bonus points for Java + Angular, microservices, Kubernetes, Jenkins, GitLab.

Employer: OSC Edge

Location: Bellevue, NE ( onsite 5 days/week )

( ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Clearance: Top Secret with SCI eligibility

Lead Oracle in an enterprise, clustered environment: RAC, Data Guard, GoldenGate, RMAN, performance tuning, plus some Azure SQL/Synapse. Requires 10+ years Oracle DBA, Security+, and strong Linux and scripting skills.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—cleared roles in Bellevue move fast. Save the links, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.