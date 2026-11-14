Belleville’s hospital scene is busy, and local employers are hiring for key roles on their ICU and mental health teams. If you’ve got clinical experience and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health (Clara Maass Medical Center)

RWJBarnabas Health (Clara Maass Medical Center) Location: Belleville, NJ

Salary: $125,000 – $195,000/year

Type: Full-time, salaried, day shift (rotating schedule requirements)

Lead APP role in a high-acuity adult ICU, working closely with intensivists and the ICU director. You’ll manage complex patients and also handle leadership tasks like scheduling, onboarding, and mentoring other APPs, with a strong benefits package and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Belleville, NJ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: PRN / ICU RN, night shift

Night-shift ICU role caring for critical patients, managing vents, IV meds, and rapid responses. Good fit if you’re an experienced ICU nurse who wants flexible PRN work while keeping your skills sharp.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Clara Maass Medical Center

Location: Belleville, NJ

Salary: $35.57/hour

Type: Per diem, day shift

Crisis-focused role doing psychiatric screenings in the ED, answering a 24/7 crisis line, and coordinating safe dispositions. Ideal if you’re a Certified Screener with a behavioral health background who wants meaningful, fast-paced work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.