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🏥 Belleville, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Belleville’s hospital scene is busy, and local employers are hiring for key roles on their ICU and mental health teams. If you’ve got clinical experience and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.
Lead Physician Assistant (FT) Days – ICU
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health (Clara Maass Medical Center)
- Location: Belleville, NJ
- Salary: $125,000 – $195,000/year
- Type: Full-time, salaried, day shift (rotating schedule requirements)
Lead APP role in a high-acuity adult ICU, working closely with intensivists and the ICU director. You’ll manage complex patients and also handle leadership tasks like scheduling, onboarding, and mentoring other APPs, with a strong benefits package and tuition reimbursement.
PRN ICU RN – Nights
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: Belleville, NJ
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: PRN / ICU RN, night shift
Night-shift ICU role caring for critical patients, managing vents, IV meds, and rapid responses. Good fit if you’re an experienced ICU nurse who wants flexible PRN work while keeping your skills sharp.
Mental Health Screener – Emergency Screening
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Clara Maass Medical Center
- Location: Belleville, NJ
- Salary: $35.57/hour
- Type: Per diem, day shift
Crisis-focused role doing psychiatric screenings in the ED, answering a 24/7 crisis line, and coordinating safe dispositions. Ideal if you’re a Certified Screener with a behavioral health background who wants meaningful, fast-paced work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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