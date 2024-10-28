Open in App
    Is your child’s middle school among the top 10 in St. Clair County? See latest ranking

    By Meredith Howard,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBMRD_0wPAwWv200

    Middle schools in O’Fallon, New Athens and Shiloh were recently named among the top institutions in St. Clair County, according to a 2025 Best Middle Schools ranking from Niche, a site offering data on schools and colleges.

    Niche creates ratings based on reviews and data . Its sources include the U.S. Department of Education, Common Core Data, Civil Rights Data Collection and others. The website’s methodology varies for public versus private schools due to differences in the data and information available, but both types of institutions are graded on academics, teachers and diversity.

    The data considered for this year’s ranking is from the 2021-22 school year, unless an institution did not have data available for that year, Niche spokesperson Zach Chatham wrote in an email to the News-Democrat. If a school did not have data available from 2021 to 2022, the most recent available data was used.

    Here’s how the top 10 middle schools compared in St. Clair County, according to Niche. Both public and private schools are included.

    10. First Baptist Academy

    Grades: B+ overall, A- academics, C+ teachers, B- diversity

    First Baptist Academy has 263 students from kindergarten to 12th grade, according to Niche, with 97% of students continuing on to attend a four-year college. The school’s focuses include a holistic curriculum, Christian values and dedicated faculty, the institution’s website says.

    Because First Baptist Academy is a private school, math and reading proficiency rates are not listed in Niche’s ranking, and private schools are not included in the Illinois Report Card.

    First Baptist Academy officials were not immediately available for comment.

    9. New Athens Junior High School

    Grades: B+ overall, A- academics, A- teachers, C diversity

    New Athens Junior High School has 109 students in sixth to eighth grade, Niche reports. Math proficiency is at 37% and reading proficiency is 62%, according to state test scores.

    The school has an 79% retention rate and a 25% chronic absenteeism rate, according to the 2022-23 Illinois Report Card.

    New Athens Junior High school officials were not immediately available for comment.

    8. Shiloh Middle School

    Grades: B+ overall grade, B+ academics, A- teachers, A- diversity

    Shiloh Middle School has 337 students between fourth and eighth grade, according to Niche. Math proficiency is 25%, while reading proficiency is 46%.

    The middle school has an 88% retention rate and a 15% chronic absenteeism rate, according to the Illinois Report Card.

    “We are thrilled to see Shiloh Middle School recognized with a B+ grade in Niche’s latest rankings and named among the top 10 middle schools in St. Clair County,” principal Darin Loepker wrote in an email to the BND. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, students, and the supportive Shiloh community. At Shiloh Middle School, we focus on creating a nurturing environment that encourages academic excellence and personal growth. Our commitment to providing engaging learning opportunities, supporting student well-being, and fostering a culture of respect and inclusion has been central to our success. We see this ranking as a milestone on our journey to continuous improvement, and we’re excited about the positive momentum as we move forward.”

    7. Amelia V. Carriel Junior High School

    Grades: B+ overall, B+ academics, A- teachers, A- diversity

    Amelia V. Carriel Junior High School has 676 students in grades six to eight, Niche reports. The school’s math proficiency rate is 31% and the reading proficiency rate is 38%.

    The institution has an 82% retention rate and a 21% chronic absenteeism rate, according to the Illinois Report Card.

    6. Fulton Junior High School

    Grades: A- overall grade, A- academics, A teachers, A- diversity

    Fulton Junior High School has 649 students in sixth to eighth grade, Niche reports, with a math proficiency rate of 33% and a 46% reading proficiency rate.

    The school has an 82% retention rate and a 12% chronic absenteeism rate, according to the Illinois report card.

    Officials with O’Fallon School District 90, which includes Amelia V. Carriel and Fulton junior high schools, were not immediately available for comment.

    5. Smithton Elementary School

    Grades: A- overall grade, A academics, A- teachers, C diversity

    Smithton Elementary School has 556 students from pre-K to eighth grade, according to Niche. Math proficiency is at 45%, and reading proficiency is 55%.

    The school has a 97% retention rate and a 7% chronic absenteeism rate, according to the Illinois Report Card.

    Smithton Elementary School officials were not immediately available for comment.

    4. Freeburg Elementary School

    Grades: A- overall grade, A academics, A+ teachers, C diversity

    Freeburg Elementary School has 532 students between third and eighth grade, Niche reports. Math proficiency is at 39% and reading proficiency is 52%.

    The school has a 90% retention rate and a 15% chronic absenteeism rate, according to the Illinois Report Card.

    Freeburg Elementary School officials were not immediately available for comment.

    3. Wolf Branch Middle School

    Grades: A overall grade, A academics, A teachers, A- diversity

    Wolf Branch Middle School has 339 students in grades five to eight, Niche reports, with a math proficiency rate of 46% and a 52% reading proficiency rate.

    The institution has an 88% retention rate and a 10% chronic absenteeism rate, according to the Illinois Report Card.

    Wolf Branch Middle School officials were not immediately available for comment.

    2. Mascoutah Middle School

    Grades: A overall grade, A academics, A teachers, B+ diversity

    Mascoutah Middle School has 897 students from sixth to eighth grade, Niche reports. Math proficiency is at 44% and reading proficiency is at 51%.

    The school has an 87% retention rate and a 14% chronic absenteeism rate, according to the Illinois Report Card.

    Mascoutah Middle School officials were not immediately available for comment.

    1. Governor French Academy

    Grades: A+ overall grade, A academics, B+ teachers, A diversity

    Governor French Academy has 110 students from pre-K through 12th grade, according to Niche. Because Governor French Academy is a private school, math and reading proficiency rates are not listed in Niche’s ranking, and private schools are not included in the Illinois Report Card.

    “We attribute our success to the academy’s ability to take a highly individualized approach on education and our small class sizes. We’re very proud of the profound academic accomplishments of our student body and our dedicated teaching staff,” headmaster Kim Powers wrote in an email to the BND.

    Do you have a question about education in Illinois for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Metro-east Matters form below.

