    Swansea police report teen considered missing, endangered has been found safe

    2 days ago

    The Swansea Police Department said Wednesday that a teen considered “missing/endangered” has been found safe.

    “The missing juvenile has been located and is safe,” Police Chief Matthew Blomberg said in a news release.

    On Tuesday, the department had asked for the public’s assistance in finding Lena Mostafa, 14, who was last seen Oct. 15 at Belleville East High School.

    Blomberg praised Swansea Detective Jason Frank for his work in the case and he thanked the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the Chiefland, Florida, Police Department and the Levy County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department for “their assistance in locating Lena and getting her reunited with her family.”

    He said no further details will be released.

    travsteeerrrmightsteeerrr
    1d ago
    pray 🙏🤲 for the families
