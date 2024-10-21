218 new health code violations added to St. Clair County Restaurant Inspection Database

Editor’s note: Learn more about the BND’s Metro-east Restaurant Inspection Database by visiting our

The Belleville News-Democrat has added more than 200 health code violations from September to its Metro-east Restaurant Inspection Database.

The database contains health inspectors’ findings from all of the inspections they conducted since 2022 at restaurants across St. Clair County.

In September, inspectors cited 54 restaurants for a total of 218 health code violations. They uncovered as many as 23 violations at a single location.

The database now includes 387 restaurants.

Restaurants receive unannounced, routine inspections from the health department two to three times a year. The health department will also send inspectors to investigate a complaint or to follow up on issues they identified in a routine inspection.

