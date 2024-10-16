Open in App
    Belleville man charged with murder shot victim after strip club dispute, prosecutor says

    By Mike Koziatek,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cM696_0w8qmhcV00

    A dispute at a Washington Park strip club preceded the fatal shooting of a man outside the nightclub, according to details revealed Tuesday during a detention hearing for a Belleville man charged with first-degree murder.

    Steven Tiller, 22, of Sunny Court in Belleville, was ordered by a judge to remain in the St. Clair County Jail until his trial for the alleged shooting death of George Smith of East St. Louis.

    George Smith, 39, was shot on March 29 at Blondie’s Gentleman’s Club at 6113 Forest Blvd. in Washington Park, according to St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Derek Smith.

    Tiller was represented by St. Clair County Public Defender Cathy MacElroy, who told Associate Judge Sara L. Rice that Tiller denies the allegations. MacElroy also said a “self-defense” case could be made on Tiller’s behalf during a trial.

    Derek Smith said the victim had been in dispute with a woman at the club on the evening of March 29 and a short time later a Chevrolet Cobalt pulled up.

    The state alleges Tiller got out of the Cobalt and shot George Smith. Another man in the car also shot at the victim, who was hit by some of the gunfire while he was on the ground.

    Authorities used video surveillance tape and witness statements to identify Tiller as one of the gunmen, according to Smith.

    Illinois State Police were called to assist in the investigation of the shooting. Police said in a news release Tuesday that officers found George Smith suffering from bullet wounds and he was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

    The phone number for Blondie’s Gentleman’s Club was listed as disconnected Tuesday.

    Along with the murder charge filed Friday, Tiller was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

    In announcing her decision to detain Tiller, Rice noted that Tiller has prior charges pending against him, including an April 9 charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. This charge alleges he had a Glock 20 10mm firearm on Jan. 17.

    Illinois judges have been conducting detention hearings since September 2023 for persons charged with serious offenses. If a judge considers a person dangerous to the community, the person can be remanded to the county jail until their trial, according to the revamped criminal justice system created by the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T, Act.

