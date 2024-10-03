Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Belleville NewsDemocrat

    Special prosecutor will review criminal case against southwest Illinois funeral director

    By Beth Hundsdorfer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGVja_0vsiayGE00

    A Macoupin County judge approved the appointment of a special prosecutor to review a criminal case against August Heinz, the funeral home director accused of giving dozens of families the wrong ashes.

    But the special prosecutor won’t be looking into Heinz’s handling of human remains . The prosecutor is instead looking into whether Heinz committed forgery. And the victim in that allegation is his ex-wife.

    Michael Havera, of the State Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, entered his appearance in the forgery case, but no criminal charges have yet been filed.

    In a motion filed last month, Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison requested the special prosecutor, citing a close family relationship. Garrison and Heinz’s ex-wife are childhood friends.

    “I can confirm that my client is the victim in this case,” said Rick Verticchio, a Macoupin County attorney who represents Heinz’s ex-wife in the divorce case. He declined to elaborate on the nature of the case.

    Capitol News Illinois is not revealing the identity of Heinz’s ex-wife for safety reasons.

    The motion for a special prosecutor in the forgery case comes days after an affidavit was filed in a civil lawsuit. The affidavit signed by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon stated his investigation revealed that Heinz gave the wrong remains to at least 75 families across the country, but the actual number of families impacted may be closer to 800.

    That number is based on the number of cremations Heinz handled between 2017, the time of the first known allegation, and 2023. High temperatures used to incinerate bodies during the cremation process degrade DNA, making it impossible to be sure whether the remains given to families by Heinz are truly those of their loved ones.

    Allmon’s investigation also uncovered that Heinz stored bodies in unrefrigerated rooms at the funeral home for weeks, allowing them to decompose. The investigation also found that Heinz left bodies in local hospital morgues for weeks, and mislabeled bodies and cremated human remains.

    When the investigation came to light, it wasn’t clear if Heinz had broken the law. The Illinois State Police investigated the case, but, as of Tuesday, no criminal charges have been filed.

    But the civil cases against Heinz and the funeral home continue.

    Two civil cases are pending in Macoupin County and four in Sangamon County. In one of the Sangamon County civil cases, Heinz’s attorneys are seeking a court order for mediation. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for later this month.

    The Heinz case also spurred legislation.

    After the revelations about the Carlinville funeral home came to light, the Illinois legislature passed a bill requiring funeral directors to keep a chain of custody with unique identifiers that stay with the remains to ensure the proper identification through burial or cremation. The Dignity in Death Act became law in August.

    The act also requires the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to inspect a funeral home within 10 days of receiving a complaint.

    In the Heinz case, Morgan County Coroner Marci Patterson filed a complaint with the agency six months before Allmon went public. One of Patterson’s deputies went to the funeral home and found a decomposing body in an embalming room. Despite Patterson’s repeated pleas, the agency took no action to temporarily suspend Heinz’s license.

    After Allmon went public at news conference, IDFPR permanently revoked Heinz’s license.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Molly Tan
    2d ago
    Didn't put the FUN in funeral
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Get ready for an extra hour of sleep. Here’s when daylight saving time ends in Illinois
    Belleville NewsDemocrat8 days ago
    Metro-east man serving time for one murder gets sentenced in a second homicide
    Belleville NewsDemocrat14 days ago
    Walmart worker shares how workers can control customers’ transactions at self-checkout
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    St. Clair County chief judge looks back at year without cash bail. Are we safer?
    Belleville NewsDemocrat16 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Funeral services set for downtown Belleville brewer who died after battling long illness
    Belleville NewsDemocrat9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    A second juvenile is arrested in connection with threats made against metro-east school
    Belleville NewsDemocrat11 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    East St. Louis man shot and killed, police say
    Belleville NewsDemocrat6 days ago
    Earthquake recorded in southern Illinois. If you felt it, the USGS wants you to report it
    Belleville NewsDemocrat9 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile3 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute10 days ago
    Former Bank CEO and Accomplice Guilty in $1.8M Loan Fraud
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses tied to Fairview Heights restaurant
    Belleville NewsDemocrat3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy