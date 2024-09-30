Three new Madision County restaurants are open. Another announces it will soon close

A new sports restaurant and lounge opened earlier this month and provides patrons with a comfortable sports-themed setting to kick back and enjoy food and drink while you enjoy the game.

The Clubhouse Sports Lounge + Kitchen, located at 1001 Enclave Blvd., Suite G, Edwardsville, celebrated its opening Wednesday, Sept. 18, said owner Kayla McMahan.

Already familiar with the restaurant business – her husband, Corey McMahan, owns multiple Joe’s Pizza & Pasta locations – she wanted to do something different.

The couple live in Edwardsville, so when a space in the area became available, she said it made sense to open a place here.

McMahan said plans to open The Clubhouse took around 10 months, and things are going well so far. With St. Louis sports being a big deal here, as well as the start of football season and support for area school teams, she wanted to provide a cool space to watch sports and enjoy a good atmosphere.

The Clubhouse is family-friendly and all are welcome, she said.

The menu includes the following:

Appetizers: charcuterie board, crab cakes, edamame, egg rolls, sweet potato fries;

Sandwedges (sandwiches): The Club – sliced grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, avocado aioli on toasted focaccia; For Birdie Sandwich – fried or grilled chicken breast with honey garlic sauce, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, arugula on a toasted brioche; both served with fries;

Salads, flatbreads, wings;

Burgers & Entrées that include smashburgers, sliders, pork chops, fish tacos and salmon.

Prices are in the $20 range.

Beverages include soft drinks, draft and canned beers, craft cocktails, wine, ciders and seltzers.

The Clubhouse Sports Lounge is currently open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday.

For additional information, call 618-800-1990 or visit clubhousesportslounge.com .

Clubhouse Sports Lounge Menu by Jennifer Green on Scribd

A taste of Ireland for dinner, lunch & Sunday brunch

Located in the former Mike Shannon’s Grill, The Mossy Stone Irish Pub recently opened and offers an authentic “taste of Ireland,” according to the website.

Enjoy Shepherd’s Pie, Reubens, Green Castle Chowder and other savory fare, as well as some sweet desserts. Wash it all down with a beverage from the extensive selection of beer, wine, whiskey, cocktails, mocktails and more.

The Facebook page and website include some tasty-looking photos of the fare.

Entrées range in price from $14 to $35.

The Mossy Stone Irish Pub is located at 871 S. Arbor Vitae in Edwardsville.

Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Brunch served on Sundays. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m. daily.

For more info: 618-914-7474 or mossystoneirishpub.com .

The Mossy Stone Irish Pub, 871 S. Arbor Vitae, Edwardsville Jennifer Green/jgreen@bnd.com

New downtown deli opens

Ed’s Delicatessen is now open at the former 222 Artisan Bakery at 222 N. Main St. in downtown Edwardsville.

The deli is the latest concept from Cleveland-Heath co-founder Ed Heath, who teamed up with Tim Foley, Samm McCulloch and Rick Kazmer. Between the four of them, they bring 80 years of experience in hospitality to the business.

Stop in for a quick bite with a grab-and-go meal, or place an order and enjoy it in-house. Ed’s Delicatessen offers plenty of sandwiches, salads, soups and more.

The bar also offers a selection of beer, wine and cocktails/mocktails.

Prices for entrées range from $8 to $25.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Keep an eye on the Ed’s Delicatessen Instagram or visit edsdelicatessen.com for updates.

Seafood restaurant to close

The seafood restaurant 1818 Offshore recently announced on Facebook that it will close this fall.

The seafood restaurant will remain open until the building lease expires. The post stated that there’s no set date for the closing but that it will take place within the next two and a half months.

1818 Offshore opened at 210 S. Buchanan in spring 2022 after 1818 Chophouse relocated to 6170 Bennett Drive near Edwardsville’s Trace on the Parkway development.

1818 Offshore is located at 210 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville. Hours listed online are 3:30-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

For more information, call 618-350-0600 or visit 1818offshore.com .