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Prosecutors detailed new allegations in the deadly Nov. 1 shooting at a youth football game in Madison, while a separate fatal shooting in Cahokia Heights left a toddler injured. A new national ranking also looked at how metro-east suburbs stack up for safety.

Here are key takeaways:

A Madison County judge ordered Jeffery C. Mosby, 42, of St. Louis, to remain in jail on charges he fired six shots from a .40-caliber handgun near the concession stand at Madison Senior High School on Nov. 1. Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle called his behavior “outrageously dangerous,” while defense attorney John Stobbs argued his client has no real criminal history beyond a 2006 misdemeanor domestic battery conviction.

Glenn Valentine, 24, of Florissant, Missouri, was shot and killed in Cahokia Heights around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North 74th and Edna streets. A toddler in the car was also injured, though the extent of the injuries was not clear, Illinois State Police said.

Carl A. Tucker, 18, of Edwardsville, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in the death of Steven A. Smith, 64, of St. Charles, Missouri. Surveillance video showed Tucker firing multiple shots from a grassy hill outside the stadium during a melee after an American Youth Football League championship game, according to court records.

Aurora, Illinois, ranked No. 24 on WalletHub’s 2026 list of the safest U.S. cities, though no metro-east cities made the national list of 182. In a separate Niche report on safe suburbs, O’Fallon ranked highest among metro-east communities at 26th, followed by Shiloh, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and Swansea.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.