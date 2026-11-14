Cyndi Oberle-Dahm

Beginning next week, Illinois lawmakers have a choice to make during the fall veto session: invest in students, families and communities, or let them fall further behind. Will our elected leaders put students and communities first, or prioritize a new stadium for an ultrawealthy NFL owner?

It’s a question of priorities.

On Nov. 18, Illinois Federation of Teachers members will head to Springfield for our Lobby Day with a clear message: Illinois needs $670 million in supplemental funding now. That includes $400 million for the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) formula for pre-K-12 public education, along with funding for early childhood programs, mandated categoricals such as special education transportation, public universities and community colleges, the Office of the Attorney General, and other essential services that support students and our communities.

This is about whether students, schools and communities have the resources they need. The numbers make the urgency impossible to ignore.

Under the state’s EBF formula, the gap between what districts receive and what they need has grown to nearly $7 billion in the 10 years since the formula was enacted. And it’s getting worse.

The gap increased by $1 billion in the past year alone, with more than 700 school districts across the state losing ground on funding during that time. At the current pace, it will take 14 more years — an entire generation of students — for our schools to meet the adequacy target that was supposed to be reached in June 2027. Our students cannot wait.

As an educator, I’ve seen firsthand what chronic underfunding looks like in Belleville Township High School District 201. It means overcrowded classrooms, fewer support staff, program cuts, outdated technology and textbooks, and too few nurses and counselors. The same thing is happening in O’Fallon, Granite City, West Frankfort and communities throughout Illinois. This isn’t just a Chicago problem.

Early childhood programs need sustained support. Special education transportation and other mandated categoricals must be funded. Public universities and community colleges need resources to remain accessible and affordable. Essential public services need adequate funding to serve our communities.

The EBF formula can work, but only when properly funded and adjusted for inflation. That is why our $670 million supplemental funding request is critical.

Next week, our members will demand that lawmakers immediately meet their commitments and address the growing needs of our students and communities.

Our public dollars should support children, working families, public schools and the institutions that make communities thrive — not stadium projects and special interests. Students and communities should not have to compete with stadiums or data centers for public resources.

On Wednesday, IFT members will bring that message directly to lawmakers in Springfield.

A state’s budget reflects its priorities. In Illinois, students must come before stadiums, communities before billionaires, and our children’s futures before anyone’s private interests.

Cyndi Oberle-Dahm is a retired teacher from Belleville Township High School District 201 and executive vice president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.