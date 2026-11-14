A pretrial detention hearing was held for Jeffery C. Mosby on Friday at the Madison County Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville. He’s accused of shooting a handgun at a football game on Nov. 1 at Madison Senior High School. Joshua Carter/Belleville News-Democrat

A Madison County judge has ordered a 42-year-old St. Louis man accused of firing six shots into a crowd at the end of a youth football game in Madison on Nov. 1 to remain in jail.

At a pretrial detention hearing in Edwardsville Friday, Associate Judge John Hackett granted a petition filed by Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle to detain Jeffery C. Mosby.

“He does present a risk to the community as a whole,” Maricle said, describing Mosby’s behavior as “outrageously dangerous.”

Mosby is one of two men accused of firing shots at the end of an American Youth Football League championship game at Madison Senior High School. He was charged Monday with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful possession of weapons and possession of cocaine.

Investigators allege that shots fired by Carl A. Tucker, 18, of Edwardsville, killed Steven A. Smith, 64, of St. Charles, Missouri, and wounded three other people. Tucker is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Mosby is represented by Edwardsville attorney John Stobbs. He pleaded not guilty Thursday.

At Friday’s hearing, Stobbs asked Hackett to consider releasing Mosby with an ankle monitor or other conditions. He said his client works full time and volunteers in the community, and that his only conviction is for misdemeanor domestic battery in 2006.

“He has no real criminal history,” Stobbs said.

Maricle outlined the state’s evidence against Mosby, providing the public with more details on what happened at the Nov. 1 football game. Based on an investigation by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and Madison Police Department, she stated:

People were “making it rain” by throwing money onto the field at the end of the day’s last game at the Madison Senior High School football stadium.

A fight broke out on the field about 9:45 p.m.

The shooting began with someone on the field firing shots into the air.

Tucker began shooting toward the field from a grassy hill outside a fence surrounding the stadium.

Mosby used a .40-caliber handgun to fire six shots from an area near the concession stand toward the grassy hill, where people had gathered.

An off-duty police officer working security at the game saw Mosby firing the shots.

The officer later got into a conversation with Mosby, who identified himself as “Jeff” and gave the officer his phone number.

The officer described Mosby to investigators as a light-skinned, heavyset Black man who stood about 5-foot-7, weighed about 300 pounds and wore a red or orange hoodie or jacket.

Another witness gave a similar description of the shooter near the concession stand.

Stobbs pointed out to Hackett that Mosby actually stands at only 5-foot-4 and weighs much less than 300 pounds. Maricle said she thought the description was “spot on.”

Stobbs also disputed Maricle’s statement that Mosby appeared to lie about having a gun at the football game during a test using a “computer voice stress analyzer,” a form of lie detector. Stobbs called it unreliable “junk science.”

Hackett sided with prosecutors on detention, emphasizing the seriousness of someone firing “indiscriminately” into a crowd of people.

Madison Community Unit School District 12 did not sponsor the Nov. 1 football game. Officials allowed the American Youth Football League to use the stadium at Madison Senior High School.

The shooting was reported at 9:49 p.m. Video taken from the press box and posted on social media showed the melee unfolding.

The stadium lights went out with time still left on the game clock. Players and others from both sidelines rushed onto the field. The person recording the video described the scene as “a brawl.”

The public address announcer tried to clear the stadium. “The game is over.,” he said. “Take your kids and go home. The police is on the way up here.” Later, he asked the crowd, “Why are you all still at the gates? Go home.”

About five minutes after the lights went out, a series of apparent gunshots could be heard as police vehicles with flashing lights pulled into the school parking lot. People in the crowd screamed.

“They just started shooting,” a man can be heard saying as the camera image drops from the field to the floor of the press box. “Somebody’s hit down there.” The same man then said gunfire had hit the press box window.

Smith accompanied his grandson to the championship game of the American Youth Football League’s 12-and-under division between the East St. Louis Jr. Flyers and O Supreme Football Club.

A 9 mm bullet was later recovered from Smith’s body during an autopsy. Investigators matched it to shell casings found on the grassy hill outside the fence, court records show.

Investigators say video taken at the scene was key to their identification of a murder suspect. Tucker can be seen firing shots from the grassy hill toward the victims, including Smith, before running to a white Jeep in the parking lot, according to court records.

“Officers reviewing video surveillance throughout the day observed the defendant, clearly identifiable on video, to be exiting the white Jeep earlier in the day,” stated a petition for Tucker’s pretrial detention. It also noted that the Jeep is registered to Tucker’s father.

The office of State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced charges in the case Tuesday. Besides Tucker and Mosby, Briana Simms, 31, has been charged with obstructing justice.

“When gunfire erupts at a youth football game, it strikes at something that should be a safe and positive part of our community,” Haine said in a statement. “Children and families should be able to gather at a sporting event without worrying about violence. The fact that someone would bring that kind of danger into that environment is deeply troubling.”

Executive Editor Todd Eschman contributed to this report.