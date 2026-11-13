Here’s what to know about Illinois’ top-performing city in a recent national ranking on safety.

Aurora, Illinois, landed at No. 24 on WalletHub’s 2026 list of the safest cities in America. While no metro-east cities made the national ranking, a separate report from Niche identified the safest suburbs in the St. Louis area.

FULL STORY: This IL city is one of nation’s safest, report says. How safe is the metro-east?

Here are key takeaways:

WalletHub’s Oct. 19 report evaluated 182 cities across three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Juneau, Alaska, took the top spot, while New Orleans ranked last .

. Aurora ranked 25th in both home and community safety and natural disaster risk, but landed at 127th for financial safety, a category that weighed factors like debt-to-income ratio, unemployment and median credit score.

in both home and community safety and natural disaster risk, but landed at 127th for financial safety, a category that weighed factors like debt-to-income ratio, unemployment and median credit score. WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in the report the safest cities protect residents from crime, auto fatalities and natural disasters, but also “help secure people’s financial safety,” including guarding against fraud, identity theft and homelessness.

Among metro-east cities in Niche’s “2026 Safe Suburbs in the St. Louis area” report, O’Fallon ranked highest at 26th , followed by Shiloh (30th) , Edwardsville (31st) , Glen Carbon (32nd) and Swansea (34th) . East Alton was the lowest-ranked metro-east city at 88th.

, , , and . was the lowest-ranked metro-east city at 88th. A previous WalletHub report ranked Illinois 38th in the nation for safety, citing weak performance in financial safety and emergency preparedness.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.

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