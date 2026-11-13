A section of North Illinois Street in Belleville will be closed beginning Monday. Joshua Carter/Belleville News-Democrat

A stretch of Illinois 159 in Belleville will close Monday for rehabilitation of a Norfolk Southern railroad crossing, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

Also known as North Illinois Street, the closure, between West J Street and North Douglas Avenue, is expected to end Friday, Nov. 20. A posted detour will guide motorists around the work.