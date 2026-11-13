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Belleville
Stretch of IL 159 in Belleville to be shut down for a week
8 days ago
A stretch of Illinois 159 in Belleville will close Monday for rehabilitation of a Norfolk Southern railroad crossing, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
Also known as North Illinois Street, the closure, between West J Street and North Douglas Avenue, is expected to end Friday, Nov. 20. A posted detour will guide motorists around the work.
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