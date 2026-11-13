The nonprofit organization TNR and Rescue opened an animal shelter at 650 Sherman St. in Belleville over the summer. The building formerly housed a furniture store, mattress store, tire shop and auto-repair business. Teri Maddox/tmaddox@bnd.com

The opening of an animal shelter in a former furniture store on Sherman Street in Belleville over the summer has sparked a neighborhood feud that seems to be escalating.

Operators of the TNR and Rescue shelter argue that they’re performing an important community service by taking in stray and abandoned dogs and cats and adopting them out to good homes.

Neighbors say they can’t sleep, work or live in peace with 25 dogs barking at all hours.

“When I’m in bed, I can hear those dogs barking,” said Michelle Orlando, 46, a veterans service officer who lives across the street from the shelter in a small white frame home on Page Avenue.

“It’s constant. I have a hot tub and a pool in my backyard, and I can’t even enjoy them.”

Orlando said her 12-year-old son is dozing off at school because he isn’t getting enough rest, her 23-year-old daughter held pillows over her ears while home sick with the flu and Orlando had to get a prescription for sleep medication from her doctor.

Other neighbors voiced similar concerns to a BND reporter who visited in the early evening on a recent weekday, when a chorus of dogs could be heard barking from kennels in the shelter.

TNR and Rescue Director Nicole Webster and Co-Director Robin Schaefer said the dogs were excited because it was feeding time. They rejected the claim that barking goes on around the clock.

“It’s no noisier than traffic on the street,” said Webster, 45, a kindergarten and special education teacher who volunteers at the shelter.

Webster and Schaefer said Russ McCullough, who owns the building and serves on the organization’s board, has spent a lot of time and money installing insulation and otherwise trying to reduce noise.

Orlando said she and McCullough have exchanged angry words in recent weeks because his efforts to reduce noise aren’t working. She also took her complaints to a Belleville City Council meeting in September and later met with Mayor Jenny Gain Meyer.

“I am asking for help, please,” she told aldermen, fighting back tears.

Michelle Orlando, a resident of Page Avenue in Belleville, attended a recent City Council meeting to complain about “constant” barking by dogs at TNR and Rescue animal shelter across the street. Teri Maddox/tmaddox@bnd.com

Partnering with police

TNR and Rescue is a nonprofit organization that Webster founded nearly 10 years ago. It was originally based in an outbuilding on her property in unincorporated Belleville and was known as St. Clair County TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return). The name was later changed.

Webster and Schaefer said Belleville police regularly call on the organization to help them deal with stray and abandoned dogs and cats, including those roaming the streets. Police Chief Mark Heffernan confirmed that.

The building at 650 Sherman St. has housed a furniture store, mattress store, tire shop and auto-repair business since Orlando bought her home across the street 24 years ago.

McCullough, who owns McCullough’s Flooring & Outlet Center, bought the 8,400-square-foot building in May for $177,020 under the name Rosco Investments LLC, according to St. Clair County parcel records. Today, curtains with giant paw prints line its front windows. There’s a cat cage in the lobby area and 27 dog kennels in the rear wing.

“We needed more space and more exposure,” Webster said. “Nobody could really come out and look (at animals) on my property.”

Under city code, the organization had to request a special-use permit to operate an animal shelter in an area zoned heavy commercial. The request was first considered at a Zoning Board of Appeals hearing on June 25.

Zoning Administrator Dusty Hosna said notification letters went to six neighbors, including Orlando, whose properties abut 650 Sherman St. or are directly across the street. The city also posted a sign on the corner and ran a legal notice in the newspaper.

Orlando said she didn’t receive a letter, nor did her next-door neighbor, and they didn’t see the sign.

“But just because I didn’t say anything before it happened doesn’t make it OK,” she said. “I never dreamed that (the barking) was going to be 24-7 or that it would be this loud.”

No one attended the Zoning Board hearing in opposition to the permit. Scott Tyler, the city’s director of health, housing and building, spoke in favor of the shelter, saying he couldn’t think of a better use for the vacant commercial building. He and Ward 1 Alderwoman Lillian Schneider testified that TNR and Rescue services were sorely needed in Belleville.

The Zoning Board voted 6-0 to recommend permit approval, and the City Council unanimously approved it July 6, with Ward 3 Alderman Scott Ferguson and Ward 7 Alderman Dennis Weygandt absent.

Webster and Schaefer said neighbors had a chance to oppose the permit, so they shouldn’t try to put the shelter out of business now that the organization has spent tens of thousands of dollars renovating the building.

“We’re just trying to help the community,” said Schaefer, 43, who works for a printing technology company. “Everybody except the neighbors are extremely happy that we’re here.”

Webster and Schaefer said Belleville has a significant problem with stray and abandoned dogs and cats, and police have nowhere else to take them when St. Clair County’s animal shelter is full.

Robin Schaefer, left, and Nicole Webster volunteer as co-director and director of TNR and Rescue, a nonprofit organization that operates an animal shelter on Sherman Street in Belleville. Teri Maddox/tmaddox@bnd.com

Evaluating the noise

Page Avenue is a short cul-de-sac off Sherman Street with two small frame homes and three mobile homes. Orlando and her next-door neighbor, Caitlin Billie, describe it as a friendly neighborhood that was relatively quiet before the TNR and Rescue shelter opened.

Orlando said the shelter will lower their property values, but that’s not her main concern at the moment.

Billie, 37, a mother of three, said she can hear dogs barking “non-stop all day,” even while wearing headphones for her remote job as a customer service representative for a bank.

“We’re not animal haters, and I’m not against what (the organization is) doing,” she said. “It’s just the wrong spot.”

Billie has three cats, and Orlando has two rescue dogs, a German shepherd and a Doberman pinscher. Orlando said the dogs wear collars that vibrate or deliver a mild shock if they bark too much.

Neighbor LaNorris Agnew, 42, a security guard, said his family often has two or three TV sets playing in bedrooms, so they aren’t bothered much by the barking while inside their home. But it’s “annoying” outside because it goes on “day and night.”

Belleville has a nuisance ordinance that prohibits “unreasonably offensive noise.” That may include “noises due to intermittence, beat frequency, volume or shrillness so it does not become a nuisance to adjacent users.”

Hosna and Orlando said city officials advised her to call police when the dogs are barking so officers can respond and assess the situation. She has called about four times so far.

Police also have been making random visits to the neighborhood as part of an ongoing evaluation to determine whether the ordinance is being violated or citations are warranted.

Heffernan said the issue is somewhat complicated by the fact that TNR and Rescue obtained a special-use permit from the city to legally operate an animal shelter at that location.

Heffernan agrees that the organization provides a valuable service to the community.

“They absolutely respond when we are in need of assistance with an animal,” he said. “They’ve been a great help to our officers. But that has no bearing on our ongoing process evaluating the noise issue.”