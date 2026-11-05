Man sought for questioning in fatal shooting at Madison football game

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is looking for this man for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting at a youth football game in Madison on Nov. 1.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is seeking to identify and speak with a man seen in images released in connection with the fatal shooting at a youth football game in Madison.

Investigators described the man as Black, about 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall and heavyset, with an estimated age of 30 to 40. The Major Case Squad said it identified him as a person of interest based on digital media submitted by the public and investigative work.

He has not been identified as a suspect.

The shooting happened Nov. 1 at Madison High School during a Youth Football of America 12-and-under championship game. Steve A. Smith, 64, of St. Charles, Missouri, was killed, and three others were taken to hospitals in stable condition, according to the Major Case Squad.

The FBI is assisting the investigation by collecting witness images and video.

More than 81 leads have been worked, and 24 investigators are assigned to the case, the Major Case Squad said. Its digital media tip line remains active.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Major Case Squad command post at 618-709-7750 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Witnesses can submit photographs, video and other digital media to the FBI at fbi.gov/madisonilshooting.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is looking for this man for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting at a youth football game in Madison on Nov. 1.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is looking for this man for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting at a youth football game in Madison on Nov. 1.