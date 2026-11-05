Belleville student's death raises questions about districts oversight of contract

At the scene of a crash at the intersection of Pocket Road and Missouri Avenue in Cahokia Heights on Sept. 23, 2026. Joshua Carter/Belleville News-Democrat

A van transporting Belleville West High School students crashed and caught fire in Cahokia Heights on Sept. 23, killing a 17-year-old and injuring seven others. Investigations and a federal lawsuit have since raised questions about the transportation company, its driver and the school district’s oversight.

Here are key takeaways:

A van carrying six minors and two adults struck a traffic signal pole and caught fire around 8:20 a.m. at Pocket Road and Illinois Route 15, killing Belleville West student Zer’Real B. Hinds, 17, of blunt-force trauma, according to Cahokia Heights Police Chief Thomas Trice and St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Investigators said the van was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the right rear bumper of another vehicle before hitting the pole.

Hinds’ family announced a “homecoming celebration” set for Oct. 17 at St. Luke AME Church in East St. Louis, and a GoFundMe campaign was created to help his mother, Paige Hinds, with expenses.

G’Mauri Hodges, 15, a Belleville West football player from Fairview Heights, suffered burns across 75% of his body and will require skin grafts, according to attorney John Driscoll, who is representing the family and questioning why District 201 used a medical transport van with no written contract.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office notified Superintendent Marshaun Warren that MVP Transportation wasn’t registered as a school bus employer and its driver lacked a required school bus permit, despite the district paying the Belleville-based company $385,655.80 since February 2022 without a written agreement.

A federal lawsuit filed Nov. 4 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois alleges the district failed to vet the driver, who had twice pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges, and ignored 2022 staff complaints about a driver falling asleep, swerving and keeping beer cans in the cupholders.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.