2 IL pizzerias serve some of the best pies in US, report finds. Where to go

Here’s what to know about two Illinois pizzerias that recently received national recognition. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Two Illinois pizzerias earned spots on The Infatuation’s recent analysis of the best pizza places in America. Both are in Chicago and serve distinctly different styles.

FULL STORY: These 2 Illinois pizza shops serve some of the best pies in America, report says Here are key takeaways:

The Sept. 22 report from The Infatuation, “The Best Pizza Places in America,” named Pizz’Amici and Milly’s Pizza In The Pan among the nation’s best. The analysis did not numerically rank the restaurants.

and among the nation’s best. The analysis did not numerically rank the restaurants. Pizz’Amici was praised for its tavern-style pie. The Infatuation described the crust as “impressively thin and crackery” with a bottom that is “a Dalmatian-spotted, charred beauty.” A 14-inch Chicago thin-crust pizza starts at $21.

was praised for its tavern-style pie. The Infatuation described the crust as “impressively thin and crackery” with a bottom that is “a Dalmatian-spotted, charred beauty.” A 14-inch Chicago thin-crust pizza starts at $21. Milly’s Pizza In The Pan stood out for its pan-style Chicago deep-dish, with “zesty” tomato sauce and caramelized cheese on the crust. A cheese pizza starts at $20 for a 10-inch and $24 for a 14-inch.

stood out for its pan-style Chicago deep-dish, with “zesty” tomato sauce and caramelized cheese on the crust. A cheese pizza starts at $20 for a 10-inch and $24 for a 14-inch. Pizz’Amici is at 1215 W. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Milly’s has two locations: 925 N. Ashland Ave. and 3409 N. Broadway in Chicago. Milly’s does not take reservations and makes a limited number of pizzas each day, so staff recommend placing an order online in advance.

is at 1215 W. Grand Ave. in Chicago. has two locations: 925 N. Ashland Ave. and 3409 N. Broadway in Chicago. Milly’s does not take reservations and makes a limited number of pizzas each day, so staff recommend placing an order online in advance. In a 2025 News-Democrat readers poll, Papa Vito’s Pizza was named the No. 1 best pizza place in the metro-east, with Smitty’s Pizzeria in second.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.

These 2 Illinois pizza shops serve some of the best pies in America, report says

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