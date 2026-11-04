Voters in Madison County say they don't want future data center development

The T5@Chicago II hyperscale data center sits at 200 Innovation Drive in Elk Grove Village, nicknamed the ‘data center capital of the Midwest’ for its high per-capita concentration of data centers. Maggie Doughterty/Capitol News Illinois

Residents in four Madison County townships overwhelmingly said data center development should not be allowed in their communities.

Ballot initiatives in Chouteau, Granite City, Nameoki and Venice townships asked voters whether they support future data center development and construction. Residents in all four townships voted no.

Chouteau Township had the most decisive result with 83.27% of the vote against data centers. Other townships voted at least 74% against them.

In Illinois, townships are subdivisions of local government that operate alongside cities and villages. The township’s elected board may oversee local infrastructure, such as water and sewer services. Each of the townships included in this advisory measure overlap with Granite City.

Because the measures are non-binding, they do not ban data centers even though residents voted against the projects.

Heather Groetecke is a lifelong Granite City resident and led the effort to collect signatures for the initiatives. She said the initiative will send a strong message to policymakers about the will of the voters despite being a nonbinding measure.

“I am so stunned by the numbers,” Groetecke said. “The people actually listened and cared about their neighbors to vote no for that.”

Groetecke wanted to put a data center moratorium on the ballot. But she said advisors close to the campaign recommended a nonbinding measure because it would be easier to pass.

Madison County data center proposals

The developer behind a data center project for Midtown St. Louis recently announced plans to build a 200-megawatt data center at the former Alton Steel site, which closed nine months ago.

TerraWatt said it reached a “contingent agreement” to buy the site from Alton Steel Inc. and would close on the property in 2027.

That’s if the city agrees to rezone the site, and the plan depends on a study by Ameren Illinois and “TerraWatt’s due diligence.”

Granite City officials heard public comment about a proposed data center this spring involving two sites along the Route 3 industrial corridor. The Belleville News-Democrat reported that it received mixed reviews, with some in support of union jobs and others concerned about utility rate hikes, environmental impacts and transparency.

Officials in nearby Pontoon Beach heard a similar proposal in May, the Alton Telegraph reported.

Some residents accused Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson and other city officials of misleading the public when they said that they knew little about data center development in public meetings.

Residents said in May that officials negotiated a possible land sale for a data center project with special governing district America’s Central Port before alerting the public. Parkinson told the Belleville News-Democrat that the documents cited by residents were taken out of context and that the city never collaborated with the port authority to bring in data center projects.

Months before the community meetings, Parkinson, Madison County Executive Chris Slusser and Granite City’s economic development director, Cathy Hamilton, were among several St. Louis area leaders who toured a Google data center on a trip financed by Greater St. Louis Inc. Officials were asked to sign nondisclosure agreements before touring the facility.

Granite City officials say the data center project was tabled along with similar proposals in Edwardsville and Troy, Illinois.