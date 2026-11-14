Belleville’s retail scene is busy right now, and Meijer is leading the way. If you like helping people, staying active, and having steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Belleville, MI

Belleville, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Bakery/Deli team, coach coworkers, and keep the department running smoothly. Good fit if you have retail or customer service experience and want to grow into leadership while still working hands-on with customers and food.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Belleville, MI

Belleville, MI Type: Part-time (morning shifts)

(morning shifts) Salary: Not listed

Help stock and rotate fresh produce, answer customer questions, and keep displays looking great. Nice option if you want flexible hours, weekly pay, and a role that keeps you moving without late nights.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Belleville, MI

Belleville, MI Type: Part-time (overnights)

(overnights) Salary: Not listed

Work behind the scenes stocking and organizing produce using location codes from pallets and carts. Ideal if you prefer overnight shifts, like steady, focused work, and want weekly pay plus Meijer’s team perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same store.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.