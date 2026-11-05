🏭 Belleville, MI Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Belleville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on, physical work. Here are several solid roles with steady hours and benefits to check out.

Employer: Fenix Parts, Inc.

Fenix Parts, Inc. Location: Belleville, MI

Type: Full-time, day shift Monday–Friday

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Pull engines, transmissions, and other key parts from vehicles for resale at a company focused on automotive recycling and sustainability. Good fit if you have 1+ year of mechanic experience, own your tools, can lift 75 lbs, and want steady hours plus health, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Belleville, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role (0–2 years experience) handling and packaging hazardous and non-hazardous materials in a regulated plant/warehouse setting. You’ll work with PPE, follow DOT/EPA/OSHA rules, and get access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with company match, ESPP, and more.

Employer: Ethan Allen

Location: Belleville, MI

Type: Full-time (may include some holidays/weekends)

Full-time (may include some holidays/weekends) Salary: $22.00–$26.00 per hour, depending on experience

Inspect, repair, and finish furniture before delivery, plus handle touch-ups and some in-home service calls. Ideal if you have 4+ years in woodworking/furniture finishing, can lift heavy items, and want strong benefits like 401(k) with contributions, multiple medical plans, dental, vision, and disability coverage.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.