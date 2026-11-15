Belleville has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. If you’re thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties at Belleville Area Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Belleville Area Humane Society

Phone: (618) 235-3712

About Kiko:

Kiko is a friendly, outgoing kitten who loves snacks, play time, and meeting new friends. She sounds like a fun, social little cat who will enjoy being part of an active home.

👉 Meet Kiko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Belleville Area Humane Society

Phone: (618) 235-3712

About Ingrid:

Ingrid is curious about everything and everyone she meets. She’s described as friendly, gentle, and mellow — a calm, inquisitive companion who would be a lovely match for a relaxed home.

👉 Meet Ingrid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Belleville Area Humane Society

Phone: (618) 235-3712

About Todd:

Todd is a playful, friendly kitten who’s ready for toys, games, and lots of attention. If you’re looking for an active little buddy, Todd could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Todd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Belleville Area Humane Society at (618) 235-3712 or visit their website to set up a visit or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.