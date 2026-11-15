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🐱 Sweet Belleville Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Belleville has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. If you’re thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties at Belleville Area Humane Society would love to meet you.
Kiko
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Belleville Area Humane Society
- Phone: (618) 235-3712
About Kiko:
Kiko is a friendly, outgoing kitten who loves snacks, play time, and meeting new friends. She sounds like a fun, social little cat who will enjoy being part of an active home.
👉 Meet Kiko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ingrid
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Belleville Area Humane Society
- Phone: (618) 235-3712
About Ingrid:
Ingrid is curious about everything and everyone she meets. She’s described as friendly, gentle, and mellow — a calm, inquisitive companion who would be a lovely match for a relaxed home.
👉 Meet Ingrid and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Todd
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Belleville Area Humane Society
- Phone: (618) 235-3712
About Todd:
Todd is a playful, friendly kitten who’s ready for toys, games, and lots of attention. If you’re looking for an active little buddy, Todd could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Todd and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Belleville Area Humane Society at (618) 235-3712 or visit their website to set up a visit or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.