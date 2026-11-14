Belleville has some solid driving and auto jobs right now, from steady delivery routes to hands-on shop work and seasonal community roles.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Belleville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Deliver auto parts between local stores and the distribution center using a company vehicle. Good fit if you like being on the road, staying organized with routes and manifests, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and health insurance.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

(Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Belleville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $31.25 (flat-rate pay) + $1,500 sign-on bonus for first-time hires

+ for first-time hires Hands-on shop role doing oil changes, tire work, inspections, and basic repairs, with room to grow into more advanced work. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, daily pay option, and company-paid ASE tests.

Employer: The Salvation Army – Belleville Corps

Location: 20 Glory Pl, Belleville, IL 62226

Type: Full-time seasonal (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $15.00 per hour

Seasonal driving job for the Bell Ringing Campaign, transporting bell ringers, kettles, and donations to local sites and banks. Good if you know the area well, have a clean driving record, and want to support a community-focused mission for the holiday season.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.