Belleville has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, including in-store leadership, on-the-road sales, and fully remote work.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Belleville, IL (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation for a fast-paced value retailer. You’ll manage sales, staffing, inventory, and customer experience while coaching a team and growing your retail leadership career with promotion potential and full benefits.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Belleville, IL and surrounding area (on the road, in stores)

(on the road, in stores) Type: Not listed (ongoing role)

Not listed (ongoing role) Pay: $18–$20/hour + performance bonuses

Work with popular snack brands, visiting grocery and convenience stores to stock products, build displays, and grow sales. Monday–Friday hours, weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits, 401(k) match, and weekly pay options.

Employer: TSI - Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI - Transworld Systems Inc. Location: Belleville, IL (remote/work from home)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Fully remote call center role handling inbound calls, solving customer issues, and documenting accounts. Includes paid training, bonus potential, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays), and a set Monday–Friday schedule after training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.