Belleville’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for folks with solid litigation and claims experience. If you’ve been thinking about a move or an upgrade, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company Location: Belleville, IL

Type: Full-time

Estimated Salary: **$75,000–$100,000/year***

Handle litigated and complex injury claims for personal and commercial auto policies. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of claims adjusting, know legal and medical terms, and like working closely with defense counsel. Comes with medical, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and training/development support.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a mid-size firm)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a mid-size firm) Location: Belleville, IL (can also report from St. Louis, MO office)

(can also report from St. Louis, MO office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on complex business/commercial and other civil litigation from pleadings through trial prep. You’ll need a J.D., an active MO or IL law license (both preferred), and 4+ years of litigation experience. Offers hybrid flexibility, health insurance, 401(k) match, and PTO.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.