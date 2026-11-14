Belleville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and urgent care centers all adding staff. If you’ve got clinical skills and current certs, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Belleville, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with both adult and pediatric patients doing diagnostic X-ray imaging, including portable exams. Great fit if you’re an R.T.(R) with Illinois IEMA and CPR who wants flexible hours and hands-on imaging work.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Belleville, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead advanced imaging in cath lab/vascular radiology, including cardiac cath and therapeutic procedures. You’ll mentor other techs, help manage daily workflow, and step in for the supervisor, so it’s ideal for an experienced R.T.(R) ready for more responsibility.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (posting for a local facility)

(posting for a local facility) Location: Belleville, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide rehab nursing care for seniors in a faith-based community setting. Perfect for an LPN who values dignity, compassion, and teamwork in a skilled nursing/rehab environment.

Employer: BJC Medical Group

Location: Belleville, IL

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Support physicians in clinic and on the field with injury evaluation, rehab, and exercise programs. Good role for a new grad Athletic Trainer with NATABOC certification who wants strong benefits and a large health system behind them.

Employer: Doctors Urgent Care Group

Location: Belleville, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00–$21.00/hr base, plus bonuses and $1,000 sign-on bonus

Fast-paced urgent care role doing phlebotomy, injections, and 12-lead EKGs from day one. Comes with 401(k) + match, health/vision/dental, PTO, tuition help, CEU money, and multiple bonuses—great if you have 1+ year MA experience in urgent/emergent settings.

Employer: Memorial Hospital Belleville & Memorial Hospital Shiloh

Primary Base: Columbia, IL Outreach Lab with coverage in Edwardsville and other sites (serving the Belleville system)

with coverage in Edwardsville and other sites (serving the Belleville system) Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Salary: Not listed

Weekday-only phlebotomy role (no weekends or holidays) supporting multiple outpatient labs. Ideal if you have 2–5 years lab/phlebotomy experience and want steady hours plus BJC Total Rewards benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.