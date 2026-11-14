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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Belleville, IL
Looking for a four-legged friend in Belleville, IL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Belleville Area Humane Society for someone to bring them home and love them.
Monkey
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Belleville Area Humane Society
- Phone: (618) 235-3712
Monkey is a beautiful Belgian Malinois mix with a rich brown coat. As an adult girl, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to focus on bonding with her new family. If you love smart, active dogs and want a loyal companion, Monkey could be a great match.
👉 Meet Monkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Asher
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix (Terrier/Pit Bull)
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 29 lbs
- Color: Cream / Brown / Chocolate (red/mahogany)
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Belleville Area Humane Society
- Phone: (618) 235-3712
Asher is a young, energetic pup who already knows his sit command and loves a good zoomie session. He’s described as affectionate, playful, good-natured, goofy, food-motivated, and curious about everything around him. If you’re looking for a fun-loving buddy to keep you moving and laughing, Asher is ready to meet you.
👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
King Caesar
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Belleville Area Humane Society
- Phone: (618) 235-3712
King Caesar is a classic bully-breed boy with a big head, always-wagging tail, and a huge desire to be with his person. He loves to run straight toward his favorite humans and may even “tackle” you with his affection. He enjoys playing with other dogs and meeting new people, even though he didn’t have the best start in life. If you want a companion with boundless love for life and people, Caesar might be your new best friend.
👉 Meet King Caesar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Belleville, IL, consider visiting the Belleville Area Humane Society or calling (618) 235-3712 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.