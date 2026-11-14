Looking for a four-legged friend in Belleville, IL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Belleville Area Humane Society for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Belleville Area Humane Society

Phone: (618) 235-3712

Monkey is a beautiful Belgian Malinois mix with a rich brown coat. As an adult girl, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to focus on bonding with her new family. If you love smart, active dogs and want a loyal companion, Monkey could be a great match.

👉 Meet Monkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix (Terrier/Pit Bull)

American Pit Bull Terrier mix (Terrier/Pit Bull) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 29 lbs

About 29 lbs Color: Cream / Brown / Chocolate (red/mahogany)

Cream / Brown / Chocolate (red/mahogany) Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Belleville Area Humane Society

Phone: (618) 235-3712

Asher is a young, energetic pup who already knows his sit command and loves a good zoomie session. He’s described as affectionate, playful, good-natured, goofy, food-motivated, and curious about everything around him. If you’re looking for a fun-loving buddy to keep you moving and laughing, Asher is ready to meet you.

👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Belleville Area Humane Society

Phone: (618) 235-3712

King Caesar is a classic bully-breed boy with a big head, always-wagging tail, and a huge desire to be with his person. He loves to run straight toward his favorite humans and may even “tackle” you with his affection. He enjoys playing with other dogs and meeting new people, even though he didn’t have the best start in life. If you want a companion with boundless love for life and people, Caesar might be your new best friend.

👉 Meet King Caesar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Belleville, IL, consider visiting the Belleville Area Humane Society or calling (618) 235-3712 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.