📅 Christmas on the Square in Downtown Belleville

Kick off the holiday season with your neighbors at Christmas on the Square in Downtown Belleville on Friday, November 27, 2026, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

The evening will feature:

Late night shopping at local businesses

at local businesses Guessing games for some extra fun

for some extra fun A lighted parade

The official opening of Rocky Pond Christmas

Bring family and friends, bundle up, and enjoy a festive start to the Christmas season right in the heart of Belleville.