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Belleville
📅 Christmas on the Square in Downtown Belleville Nov. 27
9 days ago
📅 Christmas on the Square in Downtown Belleville
Kick off the holiday season with your neighbors at Christmas on the Square in Downtown Belleville on Friday, November 27, 2026, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.
The evening will feature:
- Late night shopping at local businesses
- Guessing games for some extra fun
- A lighted parade
- The official opening of Rocky Pond Christmas
Bring family and friends, bundle up, and enjoy a festive start to the Christmas season right in the heart of Belleville.
More Info: Calendar - Christmas on the Square - City of Belle...
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