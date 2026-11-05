🛒 Belleville, IL Retail Jobs: Multiple Stocking & Customer Roles

Belleville retail is busy right now, with big-box stores staffing up for steady traffic and the upcoming holiday rush. If you like staying active and helping customers, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Target

Target Location: Belleville, IL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.25–$24.40/hour + temporary extra $1/hour for eligible overnight/early morning hours (09/20/26–01/02/27)

+ temporary extra for eligible overnight/early morning hours (09/20/26–01/02/27) Application deadline: 04/27/2027

Early-morning stocking and guest support roles that keep the store running before most people wake up. Multiple seasonal options (Guest Advocate, General Merchandise, Fulfillment, Style, Inbound, Food & Beverage, Tech) with training, retail skills, and a guest-focused team environment.

Employer: Lowe’s (Lowe’s Companies, Inc. / Lowe’s Home Improvement)

Lowe’s (Lowe’s Companies, Inc. / Lowe’s Home Improvement) Location: Belleville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.60/hour

Day-shift role where you unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe while helping customers find what they need. Comes with big-company perks like health, dental and vision options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, paid time off, and a 10% associate discount.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.