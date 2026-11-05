🤝 Belleville, IL Community Jobs: Multiple Roles Helping Local Families

Belleville has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles are all about support, safety, and mental health care.

Employer: Hoyleton Youth & Family Services

Hoyleton Youth & Family Services Location: Belleville, IL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (1pm–11pm)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work directly with youth in a therapeutic home setting, leading activities, building life skills, and using trauma-informed tools like CARE and TCI. Strong benefits package, paid time off, and training are included, and it’s a good fit if you’re patient, empathetic, and like active, hands-on work.

Employer: Chestnut Health Systems

Location: Belleville, IL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, daytime

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00/hour (anticipated starting range)

Support adults with mental health needs in their homes and communities, helping with recovery goals, referrals, and daily stability. Great if you like one-on-one work, documentation, and being out in the field rather than stuck at a desk.

Employer: Chestnut Health Systems

Location: Based in Belleville, IL , serving St. Clair, Randolph, Perry, Clinton, Washington & Monroe Counties

Based in , serving St. Clair, Randolph, Perry, Clinton, Washington & Monroe Counties Type: Full-time, daytime (with some after-hours as assigned)

Pay: $21.00 – $22.00/hour (anticipated starting range)

Respond to people in emotional crisis, complete assessments and safety plans, and link them to services while working closely with hospitals and law enforcement. Good match if you stay calm under pressure and want to be on the front line of mental health support.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.