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Bellefonte
📅 Bag Charm Beading Workshop at Bellefonte Library
4 days ago
📅 Beaded Bag Charm Workshop at Bellefonte Library
Make your favorite bag stand out with a custom charm!
Join the Bellefonte Library on Monday, December 7 at 5:30pm for a Bag Charm Workshop. You’ll use beads to create your own one-of-a-kind charm to hang on a purse, backpack, or tote.
All materials are provided, so you just need to show up ready to get creative.
Registration is required, so be sure to sign up ahead of time to save your spot.
More Info: Bag Charm Workshop — Centre County Library & Histo...
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