Bellefonte has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, especially if you like keeping buildings clean, safe, and running well.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: B&T Building Services

B&T Building Services Location: Bellefonte, PA

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 9 AM–1 PM, ~20 hrs/week)

(Mon–Fri, 9 AM–1 PM, ~20 hrs/week) Pay: $16/hour, weekly pay

This is a steady daytime cleaning role with a family-owned company. Good fit if you want extra income, like routine work, and prefer a friendly team and flexible part-time hours.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (PennDOT)

Location: Bellefonte, PA

Type: Seasonal full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep PennDOT facilities clean and safe through the winter with a mix of indoor custodial work and outdoor grounds work like snow shoveling and mowing. Comes with state employee perks and benefits eligibility if you qualify.

Employer: ServiceMaster by Holobinko

Location: Bellefonte, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour and up to start

Work on a team that helps people recover after fires, floods, and other damage. This role offers competitive starting pay, paid training, health insurance options, paid vacation, uniforms, and on-call bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.